After burying thousands at Martyrs Graveyard, gravedigger Habibullah Khan dies

Mirwaiz Umar leads funeral prayers
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, July 18:
Habibuillah Khan, the gravedigger, who buried over 2000 Kashmiris at the Martyrs Graveyard at Eidgah, was laid to rest on Thursday and thousands turned up to participate in his funeral prayers led by Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, whose assassinated father Khan had buried 28 years ago.
Ever since the outbreak of militancy in Kashmir in late eighties, Khan, popularly known as Hab Sahab, started digging graves at the Martyrs Graveyard at Eidgah and became the caretaker of the Martyrs Graveyard.
Khan saw the open green field in Eidgah turn red into a graveyard, which got filled quickly.
He buried a two-year-old boy Saquib Bashir of Waniyar Srinagar, who was hit by a bullet in the chest while her mother was breast-feeding him and a 102-year-old Ghulam Mohammad Magray besides hundreds of other Kashmiri youth.
Khan passed away Thursday morning at the age 70.
Thousands of people participated in his funeral prayers led by Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at Eidgah.
He was later laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.
Later in a tweet, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, “Caretaker of Mazar-e-Shuhada Eidgah, Habibulah Khan, popularly known as Hab Sb passed away. The deceased a gentle soul and staunch AAC activist had laid to rest more than 2000 martyrs including Shaheed-e-Millat, during the past 30 years. His Jinazah was offered at the same Mazar-e-Shuhda Eidgah, the park which was so dear to him and of which he took great care. May his soul rest in peace and Allah grant him the highest standards in Jannah.”
Khan’s friends and colleagues remember him as a staunch “pro-freedom supporter and staunch activist” of AAC.
He was the caretaker of Mazar-e-Shuhda (Eidgah) until his death, said Hurriyat (M) leader Syed-ur-Rehman Shamas.
According to Shamas, Khan took the responsibility to look after the Eidgah graveyard in 1990s and performed this responsibility at his best till his death.
“He would make proper arrangements whenever a martyr was brought to the graveyard for burial. From arranging coffins to digging graves, he would take all the responsibilities. He would remain in touch with Mirwaiz sahab and suggest and advice whenever was needed in the ongoing pro-freedom struggle,” Shamas said.
The Martyrs Graveyard at Eidgah is home to almost all the militants, civilians, and separatist leaders hailing from Srinagar and many from other districts too.
A large number of foreign militants are also buried here.
“Whenever the families of the slain buried in the graves would visit Eidgah, Habibullah Khan would take them to their particular graves,” Shamas said.
Khan’s family was close to the Mirwaiz family since the times of Moulana Yousuf Shah.
During a previous interview with Khan on October 8, 2016, he expressed only one concern and that space was fast squeezing of the Martyrs Graveyard at Eidgah.
“There is only space for some 100 graves left, but the land patch needs to be accordingly developed first. The first martyr buried in the martyrs’ graveyard is not Ashfaq Majeed, but an unknown person,” Khan said.