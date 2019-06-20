After brief respite, temperatures rise again in Jammu

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A day after the mercury dipped appreciably below normal, it rose several notches across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, with Jammu being the hottest at 38.8 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department spokesperson said.

Jammu, the winter capital of the state, saw the day temperature rise by 3.2 notches. The city had recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, he said.

Similarly, the night temperature in the city rose by 1.7 notches to settle at 23.4 degrees Celsius. However, it remained 2.1 notches below the season's average, he added.

After reeling under a heatwave for a fortnight, a heavily overcast sky and showers had brought respite to Jammu residents on Monday. The city of temples had recorded the hottest day of the season on June 10 with a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, making it the second hottest recorded place in the state, the MeT department spokesperson said.

The summer capital Srinagar continued to enjoy pleasant weather with the mercury settling at a high of 27.1 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted scattered rains and thundershowers on June 19, 23 and 24 and isolated rains between June 20 and 22 in most parts of the state. PTI