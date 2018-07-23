After breakup, PDP-BJP criticising each other to hide failures: Jan

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Youth NC Provincial President, Ajaz Jan on Sunday said that Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are allegedly criticising each other to hide the failure of government.
According to a statement, Jan was addressing in public meetings held at Khanetar and Chandak areas of the Poonch.
Addressing in both the meetings, Ajaz Jan said that working BJP-PDP alliance during their government's tenure is in front of all and from Lok Sabha polls to state assembly polls, voters will teach both the parties a lesson for pushing state to a state of chaos due to their anti-people policies and failure to run a good government.
Jan said that BJP and PDP leaders have jointly started a new drive now and that is to criticise each other to divert attention of masses.
“Now PDP is accusing BJP of reason of failure to run a good government while BJP is terming PDP and Former CM a reason of government's failure to carry out development in Jammu province and this practice of mud sledging is nothing but an attempt to hide their failures,” Jan said.
Earlier in both these meetings, local people appraised NC leaders about burning issues of their areas and strongly criticised the previous government for shelving majority of the vital development projects launched by Omar Abdullah led government.
On this occasion, noted PDP leader of the chandak Ex Naib Sarpanch Qazi Mohd Rashid joined NC along with his supporters.
Those who accompanied are Mashooq Khan, Sayeed Khurshid Shah, Zaibudin Querashi, Ismial Bhatt, Abdul Rashid, Azad Chowan, Zahoor Kahn, ch Yousif, Manueer hussain, Haji Mohd Shabir, Mohd Jamie, Haji Nazir hussain barwal, Mohd Sadiq Khatana, Lal hussain Janjua, Mohd Ishtaq Malik, Adv Nissar ahmed Quareshi, Rashid Lone, Mukhatar Rathoor, Qazi, Abdul Jabar Tantry, Wazir Mohd Tantary, Rashid Tantary, Wali Mohd Tantary and others, the statement.