July 15, 2019 | RK Online Desk

After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

After receiving a clearance from bomb disposal squad, authorities have restored traffic along Rajouri-Poonch highway which was earlier on suspended for detection of some 'suspicious' material in Narain area. 

Police post Chingus Rajouri MD Khan said that they have restored the traffic on the road after receiving a clearance from the bomb disposal squad.

There was as such no dangerous material was found in the bag, he said. The thoroughfare was earlier on suspended after army sighted the 'suspicious' bag at Narain area along the Rajouri-Poonch highway. (GNS)

