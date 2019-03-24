After ban, Govt mulling action against JKLF

March 24, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The government is contemplating action against JKLF after Government of India (GoI) banned the pro-independence organisation.

A reliable government source said the curbs would be placed on JKLF activities while any funding to the organisation from external sources would also face action as per law.

This action, the source said, would be initiated following the GoI ban on JKLF led by Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The GoI has declared JKLF an unlawful association under the provisions of Section 3 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“Now with the ban on JKLF, there will be curbs on its activities, organisation and meetings of the members and leaders of the group,” the source said.

He said any person, if found involved in providing financial support to JKLF or its activities without permission, would face arrest in legal ambit.

“It is basically to curb the secessionist activities of the organisation,” the source said.

Police is likely to launch crackdown against the JKLF similar to one launched against Jamaat-e-Islami after it was banned.

“The leaders are being arrested. It will take some time. Some have been arrested earlier,” the source said.

JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) before the ban. He was lodged in Kot Balwal jail, Jammu.

He is likely to face trial in three-decade-old kidnapping case of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of late Mufti Muhammad Sayed and killing of four IAF personnel in Srinagar.

JKLF zonal organizer Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri was also booked under PSA and shifted to Kot Balwal jail. Many other middle-rung leaders of the outfit have also been arrested.

The JKLF’s offices are likely to be sealed in the backdrop of GoI ban, sources said.

