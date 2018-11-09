After 8 days Srinagar-Leh highway opens for one-way traffic

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The strategic Srinagar-Leh highway reopened on Friday after remaining closed for eight days due to heavy snowfall.
According to reports the highway was thrown open for traffic this morning and authorities allowed stranded vehicles to move from Leh/Kargil towards Srinagar.
Officials said that after hectic efforts the snow clearance work was completed by BRO and concerned authorities.
The highway was closed on Thursday last week due to heavy snowfall on Zojila pass.
