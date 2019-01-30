After 7 days, Sgr-Jmu highway witnesses 2-way traffic

IG Traffic monitors situation, 4000 vehicles move toward Kashmir
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 29:
Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway was fully restored after seven days while over 4000 light and medium vehicles crossed over to the Valley, officials said Tuesday.
Addressing the media on the sidelines of an event at Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) auditorium, Inspector General (IG) of Traffic Police, Alok Kumar said around 4000 vehicles including 450 vehicles carrying essential commodities were allowed to move toward Srinagar.
Kumar said shooting stones had stopped traffic at few dangerous places between Ramban and Banihal on Tuesday.
He said initially stranded Light Motor Vehicles (LMG) were allowed to move toward Kashmir.
“Around 3500-4000 vehicles crossed Jawahar Tunnel by around 5 pm. The movement of vehicles in small groups of 150-200 was being allowed taking all precautions at problematic areas,” he said.
Kumar said he inspected crucial areas witnessing landslides to review the status of road clearance operations along with the authorities and civil administration represented by the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat.
The IGP Traffic said due to the ongoing highway widening work, the road had been narrowed at various places.
Kumar said for the convenience of the commuters he directed the concerned companies to ensure highway stretch be cleared of any landslide and debris to properly regulate the traffic till Wednesday morning at Anokhifal, Digdol, and other vulnerable locations.
On why traffic was allowed on both sides, when there was only one way traffic, Kumar said they regulated the traffic management properly and did not allow traffic to ply against schedule.
He said the vehicles from Ramban, Banihal, Doda and other places could not be regulated as the road stretch was mostly clear from Ramban onward.