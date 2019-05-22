After 5 years, phase-II of JCR flyover to be inaugurated today

May 22, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

After five years, the second phase of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover is scheduled to be inaugurated on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.

According to J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), the one and half kilometre Rambagh-Alochibagh stretch of the flyover will be thrown open for vehicular traffic.

The project is executed by ERA with Simplex Infra Limited as project contractors for the Rs 350 crore project. The flyover missed almost 10 deadlines since the work began on it. For delay in the project, the company had cited 2014 floods and 2016 Kashmir unrest as the primary reasons.

From March 2018 to 2019 April, the flyover project missed five deadlines for one or the other reason.

A senior official at ERA said Governor Satya Pal Malik would inaugurate the project. The flyover is expected to reduce the travel time from Jehangir Chowk to Barzulla.

The work on the flyover was started in October 2013 and the first phase of the flyover was inaugurated in 2018 by the former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

Official said the Rambagh-Alochibagh flyover stretch has been constructed at a cost of 37.5 crore rupees. The flyover is expected to prove as a major traffic decongestant on grade roads underneath it including Rambagh, Solina and Alochi Bagh.

The flyover was divided into four phases - Jehangir Chowk-Magarmal Bagh (A), Magarmal Bagh-Haft Chinar (B), Haft Chinar-Tulsi Bagh (C) and Tulsi Bagh-Barzulla (D). The work on the four major structures of phase A (Jehangir Chowk-Magarmal Bagh) is yet to be completed.

Chief executive officer, JKERA, Raghav Langer told Rising Kashmir that the Alochi Bagh-Rambagh stretch will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

"The pending work on the JCR has been carried out in two shifts to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated deadline," he said.