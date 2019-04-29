After 4 years, govt likely to inaugurate grade separator at TRC in May

April 29, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

After four years, government is likely to inaugurate much awaited Grade Separator at Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) here. Around 90 percent work of the work on the grade separator has been completed by the Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), officials said on Sunday.

A senior official at ERA wishing anonymity told The Rising Kashmir that they have completed around 90% of the work on the TRC separators and rest will be completed within next 10-15 days.

“There are clear directions from government to complete the project within deadline,” official said adding that project is in the final stage. The total project cost of TRC Mini Flyover (Grade Separator) is Rs 64 crores.

Another official at ERA said the grade separator would be thrown open for the vehicles only after macadamization, but the hot mixing staff is on the strike and it can be delayed also.

Chief executive officer, JKERA Raghav Langer told The Rising Kashmir that key part of the project has been completed. They are working in two shifts to complete the project within stipulated deadline, he said.

He refused to comment on opening of separator and said it may be possible after parliamentary elections as model code of conduct is in place.

The foundation stone for the grade separator was laid by former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in December 2015 and was to be completed by December 2016.

However, the unrest of 2016 that erupted after the 5 month long strike delayed its completion as most of the non-local labourers ran away.

In the past, the separator missed numerous deadlines and now state government has fixed May 2019 as the deadline for this project.

The opening of grade separator at TRC will provide relief to the commuters as area witnesses heavy traffic jams during peak hours.