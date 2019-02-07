After 3 days, SMC employees call off strike

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 06:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) employees Wednesday called off their indefinite strike after the intervention of corporation authorities assuring them that their demands shall be met.
More than 400 SMC employees went on an indefinite on Sunday to press for demands like departmental promotions, online disbursal of salaries, equipment kits and other related issues.
Chairman of Coordination Committee (CC) SMC, Muhammad Maqbool Malik told The Rising Kashmir that they have called off their strike as Mayor and SMC authorities have assured them that their demands would be fulfilled within two days.
“It is good news for the sanitation employees as they were not being paid since last six months. The administration has fulfilled 90% of our demands,” he said.
Malik said they will resume the duties from Thursday morning in all wards of SMC and all garbage from the city would be lifted immediately.
SMC Mayor, Junaid Mattu said that after meeting the employees’ leadership and the union leaders, SMC employees have called off their strike.
“They were protesting for the departmental progression issues since last many years. I have started the process of speedy disposal and resolution of such issues,” Mattu said.
Meanwhile, the three-day strike brought "unnecessary sufferings” to the people in the city. Residents of many localities said the door to door collection of garbage was affected on the third consecutive day.
“Heaps of garbage have piled up outside SHMS hospital, which is inviting dogs. The employees should call off their strike and resume their work,” said Mohammad Aslam, a chemist outside the hospital.
He said both patients and commuters are facing hardships to venture out of hospital premises. Most of the dumper bins in Srinagar city were filled with garbage after the door-to-door collection was badly hit in the city.
Deputy Mayor, Shiekh Muhammad Imran has welcomed the SMC employee’s decision to call off their strike, stating that the demands of employees would be solved immediately.
Imran said there will be no compromise on the demands of SMC employees as they play an important role in sanitizing the whole city.
