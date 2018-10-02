About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at October 02, 2018 02:28 PM 0Comment(s)924views


After 250 years, restoration of Srinagar Jamia Masjid minarets begins

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

After nearly 250 years the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar is all set to get a new look as the restoration work of the minarets of the Mosque began on Tuesday.

The restoration work is undertaken by Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid under supervision of experts.

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also chief clerk of the grand Mosque, shared the picture of restoration work on Twitter.

“Alhamdulillah, restoration work in progress on the heritage minarets of the historic #JamaMasjid after gap of around 250 years .Under the supervision of experts work undertaken by Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid,” Mirwaiz wrote. 

The mughal era Masjid, constructed in persian style, is situated in the middle of the Old City at Nowhatta, Srinagar. It was built by Sultan Sikandar Shah Kashmiri Shahmiri in 1394 CE, under the order of Mir Mohmmad Hamadani.

(Picture source: https://twitter.com/MirwaizKashmir/status/1047029970680389633)

