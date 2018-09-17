About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

After 20 years, JK swimming team leaves for Nationals

Published at September 17, 2018 04:07 AM 0Comment(s)378views

Secretary Sports Council Naseem Choudhary lauds the efforts of players


Rising Kashmir News

SRINAGAR:

 For the first time, J&K state Sports Council deputed 4-member swimming team for National games.
The players who came for trails days before were all contented as after a gap of two decades, the team will participate in Kerela, where National Championship is going to be held.
Swimming Coach Mohd Amin while desiring happiness for the participation of team in National games said, “The sport in Kashmir is on the path of revival. Various players showed interests in the discipline and after selection trials were held at Nehru Park by Sports Council, 4 players were selected for participation at Nationals.”
He further added that, “We received good support from Sports Council and the officials. The players are enthusiastic and we are happy that the sport is reviving,” coach said.
Secretary J&K State Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary said, “It is very encouraging to see that swimming team from the state will be participating for National games after a gap of 20 years. It will certainly encourage others for the discipline and will bring more into the field of sports.”

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top