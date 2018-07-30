After 14 years, SPS Library likely to be inaugurated this week

Rs 7 Cr still pending with Libraries Department: JKPCC
Irfan YattooSrinagar, July 29:
After 14 years, government is likely to inaugurate the much awaited Sri Pratap Library (SPS) this week. All work on multi-storey library has been completed by the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), officials said.
The construction of multi-crore project of Sri Pratap Library was started in the year 2004 and was expected to be completed in two years by the JKPCC.
A senior official at SPS Library, wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that library is likely to be inaugurated this week. All preparations have been completed both by JKPCC and the Libraries Department, the official said.
“We have shifted all the books from the temporary library at Lal Mandi. From past one month students also are visiting the library but membership forms are yet to be issued, the official said.
“After inauguration membership forms will be accepted from both students and other people,” the official added.
In six-storey SPS library building, 3 libraries have been merged by the authorities including City Centre Library, Karan Nagar, Research and Publication Library, Kashmir University and Habakadal Library.
JKPCC Managing Director, Vaqar Mustafa said due to lack of funds the project could not be completed within the estimated time frame. At present, 7 crore rupees are still pending with the Department of Libraries.
“Despite repeated notices and warnings, they have not paid that amount to our contractors,” Mustafa said adding they also met Governor’s advisor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai but nothing has changed on the ground so far.
Apart from the academic books, the library will be fully equipped with eBooks and video lectures for the students. The library will be having separate sections for senior citizens, students, general philosophy and languages section and the children’s gallery.
Another official at the Library told Rising Kashmir that except electricity all the work has been completed. At present we are using illegal power supply as there is a departmental issue with JKPDD, he said.
He said the library will be home to around 45,000 books and 6000 manuscripts. Besides this, we will have access to 1.5 crore books through National Digital Library, available online, the official added.
The library has missed several deadlines for the completion of the project. The last deadline was 31, December 2017.
Earlier this week, Governor’s Chief Advisor, Khurshid Ganai visited the library and asked the authorities to ensure availability of books and other reference material required for the students, so that they can prepare better for various competitive exams including AIEEE, NEET, besides civil services, he said.
Assistant Director Libraries and Research Department, Zahida told Rising Kashmir that all preparations have been completed in the library except Research and Publications, Kashmir University has not been shifted yet. “Remaining work will be done within a week,” she added.
