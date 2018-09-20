Afridi snubs Indian media, says let Kashmiris decide their fate

Srinagar:
Former Pakistan skipper and flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi once again made it to news when he highlighted Kashmir issue during a live sports show—stating India and Pakistan should allow “Kashmiris to decide where they want to go.”
Afridi along with Gautam Gambhir and other cricketers were discussing the possibilities of bilateral Indo-Pak series during a joint live show of ARY News of Pakistan and ABP News of India covering the much anticipated India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash.
The host of ABP News told Afridi that Indian people would miss his absence to which he replied, “I too miss the love from India as the love has always been close to heart and I want the ties between two countries to strengthen for continuous Indo-Pak bilateral series.”
Immediately the Indian host told Afridi that when he tweets, Gautam responds. To this Afridi responded that it is Gautam’s love for him.
Gautam said, “I respond the same way as Afridi tweets and if he thinks this is my love for him, I hope this love continues.”
Afridi said it is their responsibility as celebrities, team ambassadors to carry the messages of love to which Gautam completely agreed.
“I completely agree with Shahid, it is the jawans (soldiers) who have to sacrifice their lives. Mothers lose their sons from both the sides and the thing that matters is if the ties will get better only then cricketing relations between the countries would improve,” Gautam said.
To which Afridi replied he wants to add what Gautam said. “I often say that Kashmir should neither be given to India nor to Pakistan. It is the Kashmiris who should be asked where they want to go.”
Gautam didn’t respond and the host had to intervene as she told Afridi to leave it and they are there to discuss the Asia Cup Clash rather than Kashmir issue.
Afridi didn’t agree to his intervention and said, “No, no we are here to get people closer.”
Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil came into the act and said they should not drag Kashmir issue on the show.
“Kashmir should remain where it is and it is a part of India,” Patil said.
Afridi and Gambhir have indulged in heated conversations on previous instances as well on social media discussing Kashmir issue.