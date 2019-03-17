Afghanistan War: The Great Game

March 17, 2019 | Mir Basit

From the last 20 years, we have always heard about Taliban while checking news channels, browsing internet, social media, and even watching movies which are based on the same theme of Taliban and Afghanistan. Well talking About Afghanistan from ancient times it has been a very strategic located country along the silk route in Asia. It has been landed to various peoples and has witnessed a number of military campaigns by Alexander the great, Mauryas, Muslim Arabs, Mongols, British, Soviets, and since 2001 by the USA with NATO alliances. It has been called 'unconquerable' and nicknamed the 'graveyard of empires'.

Since we are talking about the Taliban, it is a Sunni Islamic fundamentalist political movement and military organisation. Taliban also refer to them as Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

So it all started in 1979 against the Soviet occupation in Afghanistan. This led to the emergence of Islamic fighters which got engaged in war within Afghanistan. When support came for these fighters from different nations of the world. Obviously, we can say support came from the US allies who wanted USSR to be destroyed. General Zia-ul-Haq of Pakistan played a major role in helping the Taliban. He feared Soviet will invade Balochistan. The USA CIA and Saudi Arabia General intelligence directorate funded Afghanistan through ISI (Pakistan’s intelligence agency) and equipped them. US government covertly provided violent schoolbooks filled with militant Islamic teachings and jihad and images of weapons and soldiers in an effort to inculcate in children anti-soviet insurgency and hate foreigners. United States agency for international development gave millions of dollars to the University Of Nebraska at Omaha in the 1980's to develop and publish the textbooks in local languages. 90,000 Afghans were trained by ISI during the 1980's. We can say the Taliban arise from US-SAUDI-PAKISTAN support. West helped the Taliban to fight the Soviet and takeover the Afghanistan which ultimately ended with the disintegration of USSR in 1991.

After fall of Soviet based regime of Mohammad Najibullah in 1992, many political parties with exception of few agreed on peace and power sharing agreement, the Peshawar Accord, which created the Islamic state of Afghanistan and appointed an interim government. But that Islamic state and its government were paralysed right from start due to rivalling groups contending for total power over Kabul and Afghanistan. There were mainly 3 parties opposing the government. Hezb-e-Islami aided by Pakistan, Hizb-e-Wahdat aided by Iran and Itihad-e- Islam aided by Saudi Arabia. This led to the Afghan civil war between 1992-1996.

Now the Taliban emerged in the scene in August 1994. It got support from nations. Pakistan was heavily involved, already in October on 1994, in the "creating" of the Taliban. ISI strongly supported the Taliban with help from Western nations. Pakistan hoped for a new ruling power in Afghanistan favourable to Pakistan. It was on 3 November 1994, Taliban in a surprise attack conquered Kandahar City. On 4 January 1995, they controlled 12 Afghan Provinces. It was in 1998 when the Taliban was controlling 90% of Afghanistan and named itself Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. It's main aim re-establishment of a state with Pashtun dominance and return the order of Abdur Rahman, Iron Emir.

After the September 11, 2001 Attacks

Now there was a complete shift in surroundings for Afghanistan after the September 11 Attacks on world trade centre in New York USA. Before the September 11 Attacks in 2000, UNSC in resolution 1333, Humanitarian needs of Afghan people, condemning the use of Taliban territory for the training of "terrorists" and Taliban providing safe-haven to Osama Bin laden issued severe sanctions against Afghanistan under Taliban Control. But so it was to be happen the September 11, 2001 attack on twin towers of World Trade Centre changed the course the of situation. Since the world was shocked by the attack on WTC. The USA was pretty quick in its response. On September 20, 2001, US President George W. Bush, speaking to a joint sessions of Congress, tentatively blamed Al-Qaeda for the September 11, Attacks. The president stated that the” leadership of Al Qaeda had great influence in Afghanistan and support the Taliban regime in controlling most of the country". Taking into consideration the speech of president it was quite obvious that the US was planning was a military invasion on Taliban Controlled Afghanistan and also on September 12, 2001. NATO approved a campaign against Afghanistan as self defence against armed attack.

Taliban ambassador to Pakistan Abdul Saleem Zaeef, responded to the ultimatum by demanding "convincing evidence" that Bin Laden Was involved in the attack on WTC. Additionally, Zaeef also claimed that '4000 Jews working in the trade centre had prior knowledge of the suicide missions and were absent on that day. This statement of Zaeef was treated as a diplomatic turn and a hoax and hence ignored. On September 22, 2001 UAE and Saudi Arabia withdrew recognition of the Taliban as Afghanistan's legal Government.

On 4 October, the Taliban agreed to turn bin Laden over to Pakistan for trial in an international tribunal that operated according to Islamic Sharia law, but Pakistan blocked the offer as it was not possible to guarantee his safety. On 7 October, the Taliban ambassador to Pakistan offered to detain bin- laden and try him under Islamic law if the US made a formal request and presented the Taliban with evidence.

But it looks like the US was not in a mood of negotiations and rejected the Taliban offer, and stated that the US would not negotiate. On same October 7, 2001 less than one month after the September 11, 2001 attacks, the US, aided by the United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries including several from NATO alliance, initiated military action, bombing Taliban and Al Qaeda related camps. CIA's elite special activities division (SAD) joined by Afghan United front (Northern Alliance) to prepare for the subsequent arrival for US special operation forces. United front and SAD and Special Forces combined to overthrow Taliban. Again on 14 October the Taliban offered to discuss handing over Osama bin Laden to a neutral country in return for a bombing halt, but only if Taliban were given evidence of bin Laden's involvement.

On November 12, 2001 Taliban retreated south from Kabul. On November 13, 2001 Taliban had withdrawn from both Kabul and Jalalabad. On November Taliban released 8 western aid workers after three months in captivity. It was in the early December of 2001, the Taliban gave up Kandahar, their last stronghold.

In May and June of 2003, high Taliban officials proclaimed that Taliban regrouped and ready for guerrilla war to expel US forces from Afghanistan. It looked like the Soviet- Afghan war was back and the US was a new Soviet. The continued support from tribal and other groups in Pakistan, the drug trade, and the small number of NATO forces, combined with a long history of resistance and isolation indicated that Taliban forces and leaders were surviving.

In July 2016, US Time magazine estimated 20% of Afghanistan to be under Taliban Control with southernmost Helmand province as their stronghold.

Cost of war

During Soviet Invasion 1.5 million people died in Afghanistan. 6.2 million fled to Pakistan, Iran and rest of the world.2.2 million internally displaced. There was a monetary damage of 644.8 billion US dollars. During American Invasion (2001 to present) 111,000 Afghans including civilians, soldiers and militants have been killed in the conflict. The cost of the war project estimated that the number that the number who died through indirect caused to be 360,000.So far till now, America has an estimate cost of 1.07 trillion US dollars on Afghan war which it could have used for the welfare of people.

