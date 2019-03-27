Afghanistan recalls ambassador in row over Pakistan PM's remarks

March 27, 2019 | RK Web News

Afghanistan has recalled its ambassador from Pakistan over reported remarks by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that suggested Kabul should set up an interim government.



In a series of tweets, Afghan foreign affairs ministry spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi described the comment as irresponsible. He said, Afghan government deems Khan’s statements as an obvious example of Pakistan’s interventional policy and disrespect to the national sovereignty and determination of the people of Afghanistan.



Pakistan Prime Minister had said that forming an interim Afghan government will help peace talks between US and Taliban officials since the militant group refuses to speak to the current government.



US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, the chief US negotiator with the Taliban, also said that Imran Khan's remarks will not help the Afghan peace process. Khalilzad said, only Aghans should decide the future of Afghanistan. The role of the international community is to encourage Afghans to come together so they can do so, he said.