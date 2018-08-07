Afghan-origin heroin worth Rs 250 Cr seized in Jammu: IGP

‘Two held, no militancy angle established yet’
‘Two held, no militancy angle established yet’
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu:
Police on Monday claimed to have foiled major narcotics smuggling bid and recovered 51 kg high grade Afghan origin heroin, valuing Rs 250 crore in the international market.
“We got intelligence inputs about the smuggling of huge quantity of narcotics consignment following which Special Operation Group of J&K Police alongwith Trikuta Nagar Police team laid special naka near Redison Blue,” said IGP Jammu Zone Dr SD Singh Jamwal, while speaking to media.
During checking, the IGP said, police intercepted a truck bearing registration number JK02AD-3965 for checking at Rajeev Chowk opposite to Hotel Raddison Blue.
“The helper and driver of the truck were put to questioning during which they confessed to have hidden 51 kg of Afghan origin fine quality heroin in the truck,” said the IGP while informing that based on their discloser, the police team recovered 50 packets of heroin were recovered from the back side of driver’s seat (specially created space in driver’s cabin).
The arrested persons identified themselves as Gurjeet Singh (driver) son of Balbir Singh of Digiana Ashram (Jammu) and Ravi Kumar (conductor of the truck) son of Ramesh Kumar of Raipur in Satwari.
He said that it was the biggest ever catch by the Jammu police which had international market value of Rs 250 Crores, while both the arrested persons have no past crime track record.
The IGP said that Jammu was the transit route of the smugglers who were carrying this huge high quantity of consignment and it was to be shifted to Punjab.
This heroin, he said, was smuggled from “Afghanistan to Pakistan and then, it was brought to Kashmir though trans-border smuggling of narcotics from Kashmir”.
“Since it is open investigation, we cannot rule out narco - militancy angle in the smuggling of narcotics. It is alarming situation but the police managed to foil their bid to shift the huge quantity to Punjab,” said the IGP Jammu zone.
He said that 90 percent of the world’s narcotics being smuggled from Afghanistan. “Pakistani agencies are also involved but JKP has successfully knocked out the smuggling bid which is biggest achievement,” he said.
“J&K is tough border State. You cannot have foolproof border. We can only manage it even as there are chances of loopholes due to nallahs. However, due to good coordination between security forces, we have come up with huge recoveries again,” said the IGP.
A case under FIR Number 212 of 2018 under section 8/21/29/60 of NDPS Act has been registered at police station Bahu Fort, while further investigation in the case is on.