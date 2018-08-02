Afghan national arrested in Akhnoor for illegally obtaining Aadhaar, PAN cards

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

An Afghan national, who was staying in Jammu and Kashmir even after his visa expired, has been arrested for illegally obtaining Aadhaar and PAN cards and moving around in suspicious circumstances near the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector here, a police official said on Wednesday.
A police party had found Barkat Hussain (45), a resident of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, moving around in the Khour area two days ago, the official said.
During questioning, Hussain revealed that he lived in Delhi.
“Several documents, including an Afghan passport, Indian visa that had expired two years ago, an Aadhaar card -- according to which he belonged to Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir -- and a PAN card were seized from him,” the official said.
Hussain was shifted to the Joint Interrogation Centre for further questioning.
“It is not immediately clear whether the Aadhaar and PAN cards were real,” the officer said.


