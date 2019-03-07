Affirmative action or reverse discrimination

March 07, 2019 | Rayees Masroor

The most fundamental principal of justice and the one that has widely been accepted is that “Equals should be treated equally and unequals unequally.”

It is largely believed that the dream of a society based on justice, fairness and equality can be achieved by affirmative action policies which focus on employment and education of disadvantaged groups in the society through compensatory discrimination.

India has the longest history of reservations and affirmative actions of various kinds in different sectors to address the issues of inequality and discrimination.

Indian constitution has a number of provisions which enable the governments at the national and state level to offer certain reservations in favour of depressed and disadvantaged people in the social fabric.

The State of Jammu and Kashmir has also been generous enough to employ various kinds of affirmative actions to ensure upliftment and development of socially and educationally backward class of citizens of the state.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the rules and regulations for reservation in favour of socially and educationally backward class of citizens is governed by the Jammu and Kashmir reservation act 2004 subsequently revised in 2006.

There is no denying the fact that such rules that ensure justice and fairness in the society are must but at the same time it is imperative that there is no misuse of such policies because that not only makes mockery of such reservations but the people who are deserving at the lower strata are deprived of their due share and advantage.

The recent approval and inclusion of 66 villages in the list of Backward Areas by state Advisory council (SAC) has raised many eyebrows.

There is a genuine feeling that the rules and regulations laid down in the reservations act that determine the inclusion and exit in the list of socially and educationally backward areas have been flouted because a number of villages included in the list do not fullfill the criteria which is needed to be listed for the reservation under the reservations act and SRO 294.

How come is it possible that a village which is at a distance of just two kilometers from district headquarters and having all the modern facilities be declared as a backward area? It’s not only a brazen violation of the norms but it will also having a negative impact on the very essence of such a reservation.

One wonders as how is it possible for a student living in a far flung area sans modern facilities in terms of electricity, roads etc to compete with his colleague living in a town with all kinds of facilities at his disposal.

In this list of 66 villages, there are towns which even have a Tehsil headquarters and all other offices and facilities, there are also villages which are not more than two to three kilometers away from district headquarters.

There is a strong belief that the list has been politically influenced violating all the rules and regulations which govern the conferment of Backward Areas status.

There are also complaints from various corners of the state that their genuine demand for the extension of reservations has been ignored in their areas because of not possessing any political or bureaucratic influence.

This is sheer injustice with the people who genuinely deserve the reservations under SRO 294 because they are now subjected to face a tough competition even within their own quota.

Such injustice will subsequently decimate the very essence of affirmative actions and it will only give rise to reverse discrimination. At the same time there is also a need to ensure the proper adherence of norms at the local level because many times such certificates under SRO294 are issues to the children of well influenced people who don't meet the economic criteria laid down in the act.

There are also certain provisions which are illogical and unreasonable like the one that a child must have undergone all his education upto the higher secondary level in his own village or area as it is a well established fact that the government schools especially the ones in backward areas are not adequately facilitated.

To put such a bar essentially means blackmailing a student to sacrifice his academic career only to get a backward area certificate under SRO 294. It is interesting to note that studying in a private educational institution even in the backward area renders a student unfit for the reservation.

There is a genuine demand from the people in backward areas that such a provision should be done away instead the economic criteria should be made more robust, applicable and deciding in the cases where it's needed.

There is one more discriminatory provision within the compensatory discrimination in the case of women who are married in the backward areas as they are eligible for the reservation only after completion of 15 years of their marriage.

One hopes that the governor administration and SAC takes the necessary steps to make certain corrections so that the areas who have been kept deprived of education, healthcare and other basic amenities are benefited and the ones who are not deserving of such reservations do not get wrongly benefited.

Otherwise if the reservations and quotas are given on the basis of political influence, it will only give rise to reverse discrimination. After all the worst form of inequality is to try to make unequal things equal.

rayeesmasroor111@gmail.com