Affected borrowers seek further extension of moratorium period from JKB

Misbah Bhat
With J&K Bank’s offer of moratorium period for unrest and flood affected borrowers expiring this month, the businessmen have grown worrisome as their debts have piled while economic activity still looks somber. The borrowers have demanded further extension of moratorium period.
The traders have suffered huge losses due to 2014 floods and the recurring unrest. Ironically, most of the traders have not yet received any compensation of the losses due to floods slowing their business growth.
President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Javed Ahmad Tenga told Rising Kashmir that government should talk to the bank officials for the extension of grace period.
“Banks have to extend the moratorium period further as businessmen are passing through a difficult phase. They won’t be able to repay the loan and are struggling to survive their units,” said Tenga.
He said the volatile situations in Kashmir, demonetization and GST implementation have dented business growth in the state.
“There has been a downfall in business for past four years. We demand extension of the moratorium period further for affected borrowers.”
Another trade federation said they have done several meetings with the state government and the bank officials for saving the business industry with grace period and without burdening them with more interest.
Traders said they have met government and bank officials about 10 times but it seems RBI is not willing to give further extension.
“RBI has to play a vital role keeping in coming forward for the state’s business community. Government has to decide about Kashmir’s business community how they can bail them out of this tough situation.”
The trader’s federation said if government doesn’t come to their rescue, their bank accounts would be declared Non Performing Assets (NPAs).
“Thousands of banks accounts would turn NPAs on March 31 if there is no extension in moratorium period. Traders and businessmen are left with no option but to get financial infusion from the government for the revival of their business units,” said the spokesperson of the Federation.
One of the affected borrower said bank has provided moratorium period which has only piled up on their agony.
“The moratorium period has only added to our woes. We have to pay the accumulated interest for these years. The interest should be waived off and only principal amount should be asked to repay,” said the borrower.
0 Comment(s)