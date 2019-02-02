Aegis, only multi-national BPO in Kashmir, in shambles

Employees’ strength cut down from 500 to 100; staff worried
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate first ever business process outsourcing (BPO) unit in northern Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday, Aegis, the only multi-national BPO unit in Kashmir, is slowly but steadily winding its operations from here.
Sources within the Srinagar Centre of the Aegis told Rising Kashmir that the unit’s operation are shrinking and there is a “slow but steady” effort being made at the higher levels to wind up operations from Kashmir.
“ As PM is to inaugurate a new BPO in Bandipora, the existing ones are trying to wind up. There was same pomp and show when the Aegis was inaugurated amid media glare a decade ago,” a delegation of employees said.
The delegation said that the government led by Omar Abdullah and afterwards, Mehbooba Mufti, promised a lot to increase the avenues and employability at the centre but did nothing. “Aegis is dying a slow death and is on life support for its survival going,” the delegation added.
Worried about the future of the BPO unit, the delegation members said the new unit could meet the same fate if nothing substantial was done. “ Is it worth a shot to open a new call centre while the existing ones are suffering. It would have been better if the Govt’s focus would have been on strengthening the business of the existing ones.”
“ Omar Abdullah and then Mehbooba Mufti promised that the centre will be employing 3000 persons but from 500, below 100 employees are working here now,” a member of the delegation informed.
They said that both Omar and Mehbooba should fulfill their promises by talking to the present government and generating means to increase the business at the centre. “ Aegis can give back end support to Tourism, power and many other sectors, only if the government is serious about giving employment to youth in the valley,” the delegation members added.