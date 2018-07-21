About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

AEBAS registration of employees reviewed in Udhampur

Published at July 21, 2018 02:27 AM 0Comment(s)132views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu:

 District Development Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar, on Friday reviewed the progress of Aadhaar Enable Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) registration of government employees here at a meeting of heads of departments.
According to an official, the meeting was informed that 4644 employee of different departments besides 2752 of education have been registered on AEBAS and the process is going on.
The DDC instructed the DDOs to accelerate the process of registration and complete it by or before 23 July, 2018. He made clear that all those failing to get registered by the deadline would face action as warranted under rules.
He said administration has launched an attendance application for android phone to ensure punctuality of the employees. He asked the DDOs to submit the attendance of all the employees of their respective department on the application designed for marking attendance in a prescribed time frame on daily basis. He said that punctuality in the offices is monitored regularly through this attendance application.
The meeting was attended by ADDC, Chief Planning office, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Education Officer, DIO NIC, and officers of various departments, the official said.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top