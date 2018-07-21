AEBAS registration of employees reviewed in Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar, on Friday reviewed the progress of Aadhaar Enable Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) registration of government employees here at a meeting of heads of departments.
According to an official, the meeting was informed that 4644 employee of different departments besides 2752 of education have been registered on AEBAS and the process is going on.
The DDC instructed the DDOs to accelerate the process of registration and complete it by or before 23 July, 2018. He made clear that all those failing to get registered by the deadline would face action as warranted under rules.
He said administration has launched an attendance application for android phone to ensure punctuality of the employees. He asked the DDOs to submit the attendance of all the employees of their respective department on the application designed for marking attendance in a prescribed time frame on daily basis. He said that punctuality in the offices is monitored regularly through this attendance application.
The meeting was attended by ADDC, Chief Planning office, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Education Officer, DIO NIC, and officers of various departments, the official said.