AEBAS enrolment reviewed in Poonch

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu:

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the registration of employees for Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) here in the government offices.
According to an official, the DC directed all district officers to expedite the process to ensure that all remaining employees are enrolled.
Pertinently, the new system of attendance in offices involves linking employees Aadhaar details with their attendance. The linkage is being done to enforce punctuality in offices.
The DDC said registration of all employees in the attendance portal is mandatory, adding that concerns such as the attendance of employees working in fields will be looked into during the implementation process. He said the strict action will be taken against those not adhering to the directions.
The meeting was attended by attended by ACR Bashir Ahmed Lone, ACD Mukhtair Ahmed Sheikh, all district, sectoral and block officers of the district, the official added.

