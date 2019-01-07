About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Advocate N A Baba bereaved

Published at January 07, 2019 09:24 AM 0Comment(s)849views


Advocate N A Baba bereaved

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Mother of senior advocate Nazir Ahmad Baba, Hajra Begum, passed away on Monday morning at a hospital in Srinagar.

Hajra, 83, was suffering from multiple aliments from last one week and was under observation at the hospital.

She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Chinkipora, Sopore. People from multi walks of life participated in her funeral prayers at her ancestral graveyard.

The mourning ceremony including rasme-chahrum will be observed at Mr. Nazir Baba’s residence in Rajbagh, opposite Hurriyat office, Srinagar on Thursday.

Hajra was mother-in-law of Professor Farhat Jabbar and grandmother of S P Azhar Bashir Baba.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top