Advocate N A Baba bereaved

Mother of senior advocate Nazir Ahmad Baba, Hajra Begum, passed away on Monday morning at a hospital in Srinagar.
Hajra, 83, was suffering from multiple aliments from last one week and was under observation at the hospital.
She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Chinkipora, Sopore. People from multi walks of life participated in her funeral prayers at her ancestral graveyard.
The mourning ceremony including rasme-chahrum will be observed at Mr. Nazir Baba’s residence in Rajbagh, opposite Hurriyat office, Srinagar on Thursday.
Hajra was mother-in-law of Professor Farhat Jabbar and grandmother of S P Azhar Bashir Baba.