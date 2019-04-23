Advocate Deepika to be honoured in Surrey, Maharashtra

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat is to be honoured by Indians Abroad for Pluralist India, an NGO, in Surrey for her role in the case of 8-year old nomadic girl in Kathua district of Jammu.

As per a statement, Indians Abroad for Pluralist India, an organization in Surrey is going to organize an event to felicitate Rajawat on May 18, wherein she will give a keynote address on the current situation in India under the right wing Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party government.

Moreover, for her work, Karan Gupta, an Education Foundation, a Mumbai-based organization has also nominated her in 'I Am Woman' award.

“We want to celebrate and award the inspiration of women. I would be delighted to have you on a panel discussion and then felicitate you with our women empowerment award,” reads the invitation.

The 'I Am Woman 2018' award was given to Sushmita Sen for her work with the I Am Foundation. The 'I Am Woman 2017' award was given to Amruta Fadnavis for her work in modernizing villages across Maharashtra, the statement said.

The 'I Am Woman 2016' award was given to Sonam Kapoor for her performance in Neerja - bringing back to life a forgotten hero.

Other awardees included Leah Tata, Malishka Mendonsa, Falguni Peacock among others, the statement said.