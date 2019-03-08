Advocate Deepika inducted as member in Indian Police Foundation General Council

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat has been inducted as a member of renowned Indian Police Foundation (IPF) General Council, owing to her tireless service in the field of criminal justice and social activism.

As per a statement, sharing the list with eminent police officers of the country, Deepika Singh Rajawat shall be part of an independent think tank on policing. Besides, K. Vijay Kumar- Advisor to Governor, J& and Former DG CRPF, DGP TN and former Director NPA, Deepika is the only member from Jammu and Kashmir.



The list of 54 eminent members, comprising the General Council of IPF also include the names like Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Lt Gen (Retd), Indian Army, Former GOC 15 and 21 Corps, Military Secretary Chancellor, Kashmir University), G.K. Pillai (Former Home Secretary, Government of India), Durga Prasad (Former DG, CRPF), M.R. Reddy (Former Secretary (Security), Former Director SPG) among others, the statement added.



Rajawat who is an advocate by profession has been working on Juvenile Justice, Child Rights, Human Rights Law, Women Rights, Prisoners Rights, Custodial Cruelty, Illegal Arrest and Detention, Public Interest Litigation, Refugees Issues, Civil Law, Land Mine Victims and Criminal Law in the state of Jammu and Kashmir since 2009.



Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat has been conferred with Women of the Year Award by Indian Merchants Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ladies Wing, Mumbai in June 2018 at Mumbai for her contribution in women welfare initiatives. She has also been awarded with Humanitarian Award 2008 by Trinjan at festival of Mothers and Daughters at Vancouver BC Canada on June 24th 2018.



Deepika has been awarded with Women of the Centaury Award at Salute Success 2018 Thalilulam Block Panchayath Kazhimbram, Kerala on 17th June 2018 at Kochi for being a courageous woman. She has also received Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice -2018 and was invited to be Speaker at the Harmony International Conference on ‘Celebrate Her, Protect Her, Empower Her’ in Mumbai. She was also declared as Vogue Crusader of the Year, read the statement.



Rajawat who has been working for Human Rights specially Child Rights and Women Rights since 2008, has also been awarded with Rippen Kapoor Fellowship in 2008 by Child Rights and You (CRY) for working on the Child Rights Violations in the militancy infested J&K.

