Advocacy workshop on child protection held at Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 25:
A workshop on Child Protection for implementation of J&K Juvenile Justice Act / ICPS scheme was held in Samba on Tuesday.
According to an official, over 100 Government and Civil Society stakeholders attended the workshop organized by National Development Foundation, State Mission Directorate ICPS and District Administration Samba with funding support from European Union.
Mission Director ICPS G.A. Sofi was the chief guest while, SSP Samba Dr. Koshal Kumar presided over the workshop.
ADDC Samba Pankaj Magotra and Munsif Shabnam Sheikh participated as guests of honour. Member Selection cum Oversight Committee JJ Act, Rajiv Khajuria, Child Protection Specialist UNICEF Hilal Bhat, DPO ICDS Samba Jyoti Slathia, Chief Education Officer Samba, Chief Operating Officer National Development Foundation Neha Gandotra, members of Juvenile Justice Board Samba, Members of Child Welfare Committee Samba and others attended the workshop.
The official said that Child Specialist UNICEF and Chief Operating Officer National Development Foundation acted as main resource persons while Prof Arti Bakshi also interacted with the stakeholders. IEC material on JJ Act and ICPS scheme was also released by the guests.
He said that The objective of the workshop was to develop a convergent approach under ICPS and JJ Act involving all the stakeholders to understand their roles in care and protection of the children.
Founder Emeritus National Development Foundation and member SCOC Rajiv Khajuria at the onset of workshop spoke on the convergent approach required for implementation of the JJ Act/ ICPS for ensuring justice to children in Jammu and Kashmir. ADDC Samba Pankaj Magotra thanked the organizers for organizing advocacy workshop on such an important issue.
Munsif Shabnam Sheikh also interacted with the participants and shared with them the procedure followed by Judiciary and Juvenile Justice Board while dealing with the children in conflict with law.
Earlier, Mission Director interacted with the participants and discussed in brief the mechanisms and structures framed under ICPS scheme and JJ Act in the state. He appealed to the participants to take care of all the children irrespective of their caste, colour, sex or religion. He asked the participants and civil society members to contribute in framing a child friendly environment wherein children can grow as positive citizens of the state and country.
SSP Dr. Koshal Kumar pointed that civil society is an important pillar for ensuring care and protection of the children. He appealed that all the members in the society should be concerned about the safety and security of all the children. Quoting that no one is born criminal, he added that Police is also soft for the children in conflict with law and “we explore the circumstances that lead them to the crime.”
District Child Protection Officer ICDS Jyoti Slathia asked the participants to implement the knowledge gained at the workshop for creating a congenial environment for the children. She added that District Child Protection Unit Samba will also consider the recommendations of the workshop while devising its future interventions, the official.