Advisory Forum for Srinagar Smart City constituted

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
The CEO of the Srinagar Smart City Limited in exercise of powers conferred under the Smart City Mission Statement and Guidelines has constituted the Srinagar Smart City Advisory Forum to advise and enable collaboration among various stakeholders.
The Advisory Forum comprises CEO of the SPV as Convener and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Engineer (EM&RE PDD), Chief Engineer R&B, Commissioner SMC, Vice Chairman SDA, Vice Chairman LAWDA, Director Tourism and Ashfaq Dug and FarooqKathi from Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) as members.
The forum has been established to advise and enable collaboration among various stakeholders. It will hold meetings at least once a month as per the guidelines.