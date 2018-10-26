About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Advisory Forum for Srinagar Smart City constituted

Published at October 26, 2018 12:37 AM 0Comment(s)132views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 25:

 The CEO of the Srinagar Smart City Limited in exercise of powers conferred under the Smart City Mission Statement and Guidelines has constituted the Srinagar Smart City Advisory Forum to advise and enable collaboration among various stakeholders.
The Advisory Forum comprises CEO of the SPV as Convener and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Engineer (EM&RE PDD), Chief Engineer R&B, Commissioner SMC, Vice Chairman SDA, Vice Chairman LAWDA, Director Tourism and Ashfaq Dug and FarooqKathi from Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) as members.
The forum has been established to advise and enable collaboration among various stakeholders. It will hold meetings at least once a month as per the guidelines.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top