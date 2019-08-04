Advisory damaged reputation of Kashmir’s hospitality: CCIK

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

An emergent meeting of Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) showed its grave concern over the prevailing situation and crackdown of administration on hoteliers in the valley.

CCIK said it was shocked to hear Government advisory asking yatris and tourist to vacate from valley.

“It is record in the history of Kashmir that yatris were always welcomed and treated with great honor and hospitality by the Kashmiris and the yatra was never called off.”

CCIK said that advisory had given bad name to Kashmiri hospitality and spoiled the image of people of J&K State.

It requested Governor that this should not be happen when Yatra was at its end and all the yatris were safe during their visit.

“Governor should also come clear that what the need of advisory was in this regard.”