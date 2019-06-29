Advisors visit Nunwan base camp, review Yatra arrangements

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisors to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and K. K. Sharma Friday visited Nunwan Base Camp here to review the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2019.

They chaired a meeting wherein arrangements including drinking water facilities, power supply, healthcare, sanitation, food and supplies, firewood, issuance of permissions and other amenities for the annual pilgrimage were threadbare reviewed.

The Advisors directed officers from line Departments to complete all the arrangements before the commencement of the Yatra at all the transit camps and halting stations. They also sought the action taken report on earlier directions.

Directions were passed that the waterproof broachers be prepared containing the details of facilities, helpline Numbers and other useful information and circulated to the Yatris.

Later, Ganai and Sharma visited health centre at Nunwan to check medicare facilities for yatris besides interacted with Langarwalas to ensure the quality control of food services.

The Advisors impressed upon the officers to work in close coordination and synergy to ensure smooth conduct of the Yatra 2019.