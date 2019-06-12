Advisors Sharma, Kumar travel by road to take stock of Sgr-Jmu highway

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Explore possibility of constructing tunnels, bi-ducts at vulnerable points to minimise road blockage’

In order to get the first hand information regarding the condition of Srinagar-Jammu highway, especially in view of frequent disruption in traffic mobility due to widening and upgradation of the Highway, the Advisor to the Governor K K Sharma, accompanied by Advisor K Vijay Kumar today travelled by road from Udhampur to Kashmir.

During their travel, the Advisors met several officers and conducted inspections en route and directed the concerned to work in a coordinated manner so that the construction work on Udhampur Chenani section, Nashri to Ramban section and Ramban to Banihal section gets completed within the stipulated time so that the commuters commuting on this prestigious and important roadway do not face any kind of inconvenience.

The Advisor also called for undertaking immediate measures for restorations of the slopes along with the way which would ensure that the debris coming on the road would also be checked. He added that it is the major cause of frequent road-blockades and if managed professionally it would lessen the frequency of the blocks.

The Advisor Sharma directed the officers for exploring the options to find the permanent solutions to the road blockade problem by looking into the possibilities of constructing tunnels and bi-ducts by realigning the proposed alignment at the vulnerable points, so that the risk factor could be minimised.

He said that for the purpose of the construction agency can seek professional help from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and actively involve various stakeholders as well.

The Advisor Sharma directed for strict implementation of improvement of the riding surface so that wear and tear of the vehicle plying on these is reduced to a great extent, besides, it will also ensure their better stability which would result in less fuel consumption and would greatly nullify the occurrence of accidents on the Highway.

The Advisors en route were accompanied by DC Udhampur, DC Ramban, SSP Udhampur, SSP Ramban, Project Director National Highway Authority of India, Superintending Engineer NHAI and other senior officers.



