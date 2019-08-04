Advisors reviews developmental scenario in Rajouri district

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Several deputations also met Advisors, apprised of their issue and demands

Advisors to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar, K K Sharma and K Skandan today jointly chaired a meeting to review the overall development scenario and also took the comprehensive review of the related activities being carried out in the district.

Financial Commissioner H&ME Ata Dulloo, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Aijaz Asad SSP Rajori, ADC Rajouri, ADC Nowshera, ADC Sunderbani, ADC Kalakote, ADC Koteranka, HoDs and other district and sectoral officers attended the meeting.

District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad made a Power point presentation in which he gave a detailed account of various developmental activities being carried out in the district and the achievements registered in various sectors including Health, PDD, PHE, PWD, Education, Agriculture, Horticulture and others.

It was informed that against the revised outlay of Rs 24452.52 lakhs for the year 2018-19, an expenditure of Rs 23900.59 has been observed till date and the proposed allocation for the financial year 2019-20 is Rs 19893.55 lakhs.

Progress of bunker construction in the district was also reviewed in detail. It was informed that there are a total of 1892 bunkers to be constructed in the district which includes 1745 individuals, 147 community types.

The Advisors discussed status of languishing projects which are under execution by various departments in the district. It was told that there are 244 languishing projects undertaken by various departments including PWD, Education, PHE, I&FC, RDD, and others. It was also revealed that out of 244 projects, 57 stand completed till date and rest are under progress.

The meeting also reviewed the status of power scenario in the district. SE PDD informed that 132KV Barn-Siot Kalakote double recharging circuit is in progress and the work on which will be completed shortly. Regarding the augmentation of Grid station at Siot and Bathian, he said that work on the station shall be completed soon.

Directions were given to PDD authorities to complete all the projects within the set time limits so that the general public can be benefitted. Meanwhile progress on implementation of Saubhagya Scheme in the district was also reviewed by the Advisors.

With regard to PHE sector, SE PHE informed that there are 61 languishing projects which are being executed by the department for which tendering process has been done and the work on the said projects are in different phases of execution.

Functioning of Animal husbandry, Sheep husbandry, Industries and Revenue department was also reviewed during the meeting. A detailed report on digitization of land records, removal of encroachment on land was sought from the concerned officers representing the department.

Issues related to water stressed areas, shortage of ambulances in border areas, Rajouri to Thanamandi road repair work, sports facilities in panchayats, shortage of staff in education and health sector were also discussed in detail.

After the meeting, several deputations also met the Advisors who appraised them about their problems and demands. All the issues raised by local people were listened patiently by the Advisors who assured them of their redressal in time bound manner.

The officers were directed to remain active in the field and bring more value to the public services so that the idea of good governance can be achieved. The Advisors exhorted upon the officers to work with sincerity while delivering the public services to the people.