Advisors review Traffic Management in Srinagar city

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kumar, Sharma seek immediate census of street hawkers, vendors

Advisors to Governor, K Vijay Kumar and K K Sharma today convened a meeting of officers to review Traffic Management in Srinagar City.

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan, IGP Traffic, Alok Kumar, IG Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Chaudry, SMC Commissioner Khurshid Sanai, SSP Srinagar Dr. Mohd Haseeb Mughal, SSP Traffic Muzaffar Ahmad Shah and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

Divisional Commissioner apprised the meeting about the various issues regarding traffic managements in the city, including rehabilitation of street Hawkers/Vendors occupying roads and pavements.

The Advisors directed the concerned officers for immediate Census of all Street Hawkers/Vendors and placing them at designated rehabilitation slots to stop their proliferation along roads and pavements.

They also directed for the regulation of various unauthorized parking places and asked interdepartmental corporations among various concerned departments for better and hassle-free traffic management in the city.

The meeting also had discussion of National Highway traffic management and it was given out that the department plans to establish CCTV/Communication Control Rooms at various locations along the Highway on the pattern of one established at Chenneni-Nashri Tunnel.

It was informed that the setup will improve monitoring traffic management system on real-time, besides keeping an eye on traffic rule violators.

Advisors stressed on installation of Public Address (PA) system on all vehicles used for Traffic Management.

They also asked the concerned officers for installing CCTVs and PA systems at all congestion/choke points hampering traffic movements in the city.