Advisors review progress on Polytechnic buildings

Seek for quality infrastructure, expeditious completion
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 01:
Advisors to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and K K Sharma on Friday reviewed the progress on the construction of Polytechnic buildings established in various parts of the state under Centrally Sponsored Scheme “Sub-Mission on Polytechnics here at a high level meeting.
As per an official, Commissioner Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Secretary School Education, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Managing Director J&KPCC M Raju, Additional Secretary Technical Education, Niraj Kumar, Director Technical Education, Dr. Ravi Shanker Sharma besides other senior officers of concerned departments were present in the meeting.
It was informed that Rs 181.72 crore have been released for the construction of various Polytechnics against which Rs 180.71 crore have been expended till December 2018 by the executing agencies, the official added.
The meeting was further informed that the construction work on Academic and Administrative block of Polytechnics at Udhampur, Bandipora, Kupwara and Ramban is nearing completion, while work on polytechnic buildings at Kishtwar, Shopian, Doda would be completed by end of December 2019. The construction work on polytechnic college buildings at Poonch, Baramulla, Rajouri and Pulwama is also in progress, the official added.
The Polytechnics at Anantnag, Ganderbal, Samba, Kathua, Kulgam, Reasi, Budgam have been shifted from rented accommodations to newly constructed buildings, the meeting was further informed.
The Advisors enquired about the approachability of the Polytechnic colleges and asked the executing agencies to ensure better transport connectivity to the campuses constructed away from main town areas. They stressed on optimal utilization of funds and development of all necessary infrastructure.
Emphasizing on adherence to quality specification and timely completion of the projects, the Advisors directed the concerned departments to work in synergy and ensure regular monitoring of the work and immediate removal of bottlenecks, if any. They also called for maintaining inter-department coordination as it is vital for expediting the pace of development works.