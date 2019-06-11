Advisors Kumar, Sharma review performance of Forest department in Jammu division

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisors to Governor K Vijay Kumar and K K Sharma Monday took a thorough review of the progress of works in the Forest divisions of Jammu Region, here at a meeting.

The meeting held a detailed review of progress in eviction proceedings, afforestation and greening, urban beautification, status of forest offence cases and disposal rate, eco tourism potentials, medicinal and aromatic plants propagation, demarcation and other actionable progress achieved during the last financial years.

Advisor Kumar called for strengthening the guard for protection of Forests through regular touring of personnel, timely reporting by the staff. He emphasized that a simplified procedure needs to be evolved to minimize the cost of demarcation of forests through prioritization of area and identifying cost–effective solution for installation of Boundary pillars. The Advisor reiterated that time bound plan and proposal need to be submitted regarding stabilization of slip areas along National Highway and development of Eco-Tourism in and around major cities and towns.

Advisor Sharma issued directions in respect of beautification of available urban spaces in close association with municipality and identification of Forest sites in and around Jammu and along Tawi to promote eco- tourism in line with such projects in Chandigarh and Jaipur and to submit proposal for completion of Jambu Zoo project.

Earlier, the CCF Jammu apprised the Advisors that during the financial year 2018-19, 3814 ha area was covered under CAMPA/ state and District schemes and 14.71 lakhs plants were planted in various parts of Jammu Province and 4133 ha area was proposed to be treated for the year 2019-20 for the current financial year. In order to safeguard the demarcated forests, around 27487 number of Boundary pillars were installed in sensitive forest areas. Other issues regarding risk allowance for Front line staff of Forest department, stabilization of highway and disposal of cases pending before various authorized officers courts, were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu Sameer Bharti, Conservator of Forest, East Circle Samuel Changkija, Conservator of Forest West Circle, Mohandaas, Conservator of Forests, Chenab circle Satpaul and Divisional Forests officers of Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Jammu, Basholi, Rajouri, Nowshera, ETF, Urban Forest, demarcation Division-I attend the meeting.