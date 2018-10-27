Advisors Kumar, Ganai interact with Editors’ Bodies, KPC office bearers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 26:
Advisors to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Friday held a joint interaction with the office bearers and executive members of various Editors’ Bodies of local newspapers and Kashmir Press Club here.
Secretary, Information, Sarmad Hafeez, Director Information, Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Joint Director Information (Headquarters), Sajid Yehaya Naqash and Joint Director Information Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Hakak were also present during the interaction.
The Editors’ Bodies included Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) led by Masood Hussain and Bashir Manzar, J&K Press Association led by Ghulam Hassan Kaloo and Mohammad Shafi Simnani and J&K Editors Forum led by Rashid Rahil and Farooq Ahmad.
The Kashmir Press Club delegation was led by its acting President Shuja-ul-Haq.
The Editors’ Bodies apprised the Advisors of various issues pertaining to the newspapers and journalists in the state. The delegations sought early redress of the issues raised by them.
The Advisors assured the Editors’ Bodies that the Governor’s Administration would look into the issues raised by them. They informed the editors that the Government has initiated various measures to ensure growth of the newspapers and socio-economic security of the journalists.
Advisor K Vijay Kumar also planted a Chinar sapling in the SKICC lawns on this occasion as a part of the Chinar Conservation Programme launched by the Forest Department.