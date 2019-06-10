About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisors greet people on Mela Kheer Bhawani

 Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has extended his greetings to the people of the State, especially the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the eve of Mela Kheer Bhawani.
In his message, the Advisor said that the holy festival epitomizes mutual brotherhood and communal harmony in a State which is a shining example of unity in diversity of cultures, regions and religions.
The Advisor prayed that the auspicious occasion brings peace, progress and prosperity in the State. He also directed the Divisional and District administrations to ensure that all facilities are provided to the pilgrims who are visiting Kheer Bhawani for the annual festival.
Similarly, Advisor to Governor K. K. Sharma also extended warm greetings to the people on the eve of Mela Kheer Bhawani.
In his message of greetings, the Advisor said the festival has been an epitome of harmony and brotherhood in the state for centuries which he said needs to be nourished.
On the occasion, the Advisor prayed for peace, harmony, progress, and prosperity in the State.
Meanwhile, Advisor to Governor, K Skandan in his message of greetings, the Advisor has said that the festivals are the shining examples of communal harmony and mutual brotherhood, which are the hallmarks of the glorious pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir State.
He has prayed for peace, harmony, progress, and prosperity in the State.




