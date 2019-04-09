Advisors Ganai, Sharma take review of Tourism Dept

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisors to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and KK Sharma on Monday reviewed the functioning of Tourism Department Kashmir here at Conference Hall, Tourist Reception Centre, Srinagar. The meeting deliberated upon the issues related to preparation of the upcoming tourist season.

Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Director Tourism, Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Chief Engineer, PDD, Chief Engineer, PHE, Director, Local Bodies, Vice-Chairman, LAWDA, among other officials were present in the meeting.