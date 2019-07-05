Advisors for capacity building, better marketing facilities to artisans

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisors to Governor K Skandan and K Vijay Kumar Thursday convened a meeting regarding implementation of Women Self Help Groups (SHG), Skill Development and engagement of Youth in various sports activities.

The meeting had detailed discussion regarding Self Help Groups functioning and trainings provided by different departments in respect of the activities assigned to give SHG members a platform to boost their income.

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C) Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel, Secretary Rural Development Sheetal Nanda, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Secretary, Youth Services & Sports Sarmad Hafeez, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Director Information, Gulzar Ahmed Shabnam, Senior Superintendent Police Haseeb Mughal, Director Tourism Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director Industries and Commerce Mehmood Ahmed Shah, Director Rural Development Department Qazi Sarwar, Director Handicrafts, Inder Jeet and other senior officer were present in the meeting.

The Advisors stressed that focus should be laid on the artisans involved in various crafts in the city and gaps which restrict the artisans from making skill economically viable be detailed out. They stressed for providing artisans craft market and backward and forward linkages including the post avenue marketability to make them self-sufficient.

The Advisors directed YS&S Department to formulate a calendar of activities and tournaments at Panchayat, Block and district level, besides developing the sports infrastructures.

The Advisors directed for creating mass awareness about state and centrally sponsored schemes for their better implementation and ensure that benefits are percolated to the low and underprivileged section of the society.

Stressing for making district career counselling cells more vibrant, the Advisors directed all concerned officers to work with close coordination so that the youth engagement, women empowerment programs become a success in the State.