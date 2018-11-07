Advisors, DGP greet people on Diwali

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 06:
Advisors to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and K Vijay Kumar greeted people of the state on the occasion of Diwali festival.
According to an official, Ganai while conveying his warm greetings and good wishes to the people prayed for the wellbeing of the people and hoped that the great festival would be harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in the state.
He said that Advisor, K Vijay Kumar, also extended Diwali greetings to the people of the state.
In his message, K Vijay Kumar underlined the tradition of celebrating festivals in an atmosphere of amity and brotherhood and called for the strengthening same in the state.
He also prayed for the peace, prosperity and development of the state.
The official said that Advisor to Governor BB Vyas also has extended warm greetings to the people on Diwali and expressed hope that the auspicious occasion would be a “harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in the State of Jammu and Kashmir”.
Vyas said that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and secularism, which are the hallmarks of cultural traditions since ages.
Meanwhile, a police spokesman said that Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, also extended Diwali greeting to the people of the State, families of police personnel.
He has wished the people a blissful festival.
In his message, DGP said the festival symbolizes victory of light over darkness and good over evil.
He expressed hope that the festival will bring joy and happiness among the people of the State.