Advisors, CS greet people on Mahashivratri

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MARCH 3:
Advisors to Governor, K K Sharma, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and K Skandan has greeted the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits as Hairath.
As per an official, the Advisor while highlighting the importance of the festival in the cultural ethos of the State said that it is celebrated by observing the pluralistic heritage, ethos and bonds of love among various sections of the society.
He further maintained that harmony and mutual brotherhood have been the benchmark of this festival since past.
Extending greetings to the people, especially the Pandit community, the Advisor prayed for peace and prosperity for the people of the State.
Khurshid Ahmed Ganai also greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.
In his message of felicitations and good wishes, the Advisor observed that the festival symbolizes the values of piety, devotion, brotherhood and harmony, which are the hallmark of glorious pluralistic ethos of the State.
Wishing the people a happy Mahashivratri, the Advisor prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the State.
K Skandan has extended his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.
As per an official, in his message of felicitation, the Advisor said that this festival symbolizes the values of piety, devotion and harmony, which are the hallmark of glorious composite cultural ethos of the people of the State.
K Skandan wished the people a happy Mahashivratri and also prayed for tranquility and prosperity in the state and well being of the people, said the official.
Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam also has greeted the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, which is celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits as Hairath.
Chief Secretary observed that harmony and mutual brotherhood have been the hallmark of this festival which symbolizes the pluralistic heritage, ethos and bonds of love among various sections of the society.
Extending his warm greetings to the people especially the Pandit community, Chief Secretary prayed for peace, progress, prosperity and well being for the people of the State, the official added.