Advisors, CS greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor and Chairman, J&K Muslim Wakf Board/Wakf Council, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has extended his warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed that Almighty Allah reward Rozadars with His bounties and mercy.

Urging the people to celebrate Eid with simplicity, Ganai said that Allah commands us to be not amongst those who indulge in extravagance, which He dislikes. He also made a fervent appeal to the people to avoid wastage of food and resources and be conscious towards their neighbours, orphans and the needy so that they also become part of the Eid celebrations.

Ganai also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the State.

Similarly, Advisor to Governor, K. Vijay Kumar also greeted people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a message of felicitation, the Advisor described the festival as a reward from Almighty Allah. He said celebrating Eid teaches us camaraderie, friendship, mutual respect and love for the masses. He appealed people to remember their neighbours, orphans and the needy during Eid celebrations.

Kumar also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the State.

While Advisor to Governor, K. K Sharma in a message, the Advisor said celebrating Eid ul Fitr teaches us concepts of camaraderie, friendship, mutual respect and love for the destitute and downtrodden. He hoped the festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of the State.

Sharma also appealed people to remember their neighbours, orphans and the needy during Eid celebrations.

The Advisor to Governor K Skandan, in his message, Advisor Skandan said that the festival of Eid is a celebration of the spirit of sharing and brotherhood while praying for the peace, progress, prosperity and happiness of the State and its people.

The Advisor, in his message, extended his greetings and good wishes to people on the holy occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary B.V.R Subhramanyam in his message, the Chief Secretary said that the festival marks the culmination of Ramadhan - the month of intense devotion, worship, blessings and forgiveness. Ramadhan gives an opportunity to mould and develop one’s character and symbolizes rededicating the self to the spirit of compassion, peace, patience and discipline, he said.

Eid is a manifestation of the spirit of Ramadhan. It is a commemoration that marks solidarity through special prayers, sympathy for the poor, needy and the less fortunate and forgiveness as a reward to those who observe the obligatory fast for the month.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary prayed for prosperity and happiness to the people of in the state.