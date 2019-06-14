Advisors condemn Anantnag militant attack on CRPF men

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisors to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, K K Sharma and K Skandan have condemned Anantnag attack on CRPF personnel in south Kashmir’s Anantnag in which nearly five CRPF men lost their lives and a Station House Officer (SHO) was severally injured.

In a joint condolence message, all the Advisors have expressed deep anguish over the killing of CRPF men in the militant attack and conveyed their sympathy to the families of the slain men—praying for peace to the departed souls. They also wished early recovery of a Police Officer injured in the attack.

They also salute the brave CRPF personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. “The state will always remember officers and jawans who have fallen in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives for safeguarding the future of our citizens,” the message reads.

While hailing the role of forces in fighting militancy and maintaining peace in the state, the Advisors said that such frustrated actions of the forces responsible for militancy in J&K will not deter the resolve of our forces and people.

The Advisors urged the people of the state to stand against these forces and condemning such militant attacks on forces in a strong voice.