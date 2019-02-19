About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Advisors brief Guv on L&O situation

Published at February 19, 2019 01:03 AM 0Comment(s)45views


Advisors brief Guv on L&O situation

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Feb 18:

Advisors KVijay Kumar and KKSharma met Governor at the Raj Bhavanon Monday evening and briefed Governor about the prevailing law and order situation in the aftermath of Pulwama incident.
Governor discussed with Advisors issues relating to effective maintenance of law and order and directed them that no anti-social element should be allowed to disturb peace and harmony in the State.
He also directed that availability of essential commodities, medicines etc be ensured by the administration.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top