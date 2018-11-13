Advisor Vyas meets 55 public delegations

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 12:
Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas, today met scores of public delegations and individuals here at JK Governor's Grievance Cell in Church Lane, Sonwar and listened to their grievances.
More than 55 delegations and 23 individuals from various districts of Kashmir Division apprised the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based redressal of the same in time-bound manner. This was the Advisor Vyas’s first public grievance redressal camp in Srinagar after the secretariat moved to Jammu.
A delegation from J&K Goods Transport, Parimpora apprised the advisor about the dilapidated condition of roads in certain parts of Parimpora that needs soil filling. The representatives of Transport Welfare Association, Srinagar demanded the pending 2014-flood relief.
The delegation of J&K Electrical Contractors Association called on the Advisor and sought his intervention in disbursement of their pending payments.
Delegation of Peace Forum, Ganderbal apprised Vyas with the electricity problems district is facing. They demanded additional poles and increase in the power supply to their receiving station.
A delegation of elected members of Kupwara Municipal Committee headed by Fayaz Ahmad Mir appraised the Advisor about various issues in the district and requested to inititate various developments programs in the Kupwara town.
All J&K Patwaris Association informed the Advisor about various issues related to their department.
The representatives of Intizamia Committee from Majeed Bagh, Gandarpora Iddgah informed the Advisor about drainage issue in their area.
Another delegation of residents from Mallbagh, Naseem Bagh requested the Advisor for the laying of drainage pipes which can be of great relief to the people living there. Similarly, the delegation of residents from Ompora, Budgam informed Vyas about the drainage and electricity issues in their area and sought immediate redressal to their problems.
Delegation of Program Officers from Rural Development Department (working under MGNREGA) apprised the Advisor their work-related problems and requested him to intervene in the issue.
A delegation of residents from Tehsil Ajas of Hajin Block demanded the separate block for Ajas, saying that this move can be of great relief to the people there. The residents of Kupwara demanded fire station in some area and also informed Advisor about various issues they are facing.
The representatives of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation informed the Advisor that the 2014-flood relief is yet to be disbursed among the shopkeepers in various areas. They also informed about tax related issues with regards to the goods that were damaged in floods.
Other delegations and individuals from various areas apprised the Advisor with their problems of electricity, water supply, roads, and drainage. The delegations were from Khanipora, Pattan, Hyderi Colony in HMT, Saida Kadal Rainawari, Saidapora Eidgan, Natipora and other areas.
Besides, departmental delegation of SSRB teachers, Hospital Protocol, J&K Cattle and Feed Association, National Youth Corps, Gramin Bank, Accountant cum Data Entry Operators, NRHM Link Workers, JK 10 2 contractual Lecturers also raised their issued with the Advisor and sought the immediate redressal of their grievances.
During the day-long hearing, the Advisor gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and assured them of redressing their genuine grievances at an earliest. He also issued on the spot directions to the concerned officers asking them to take cognizance of the pertaining issues and redress the same forthwith.
He assured that the Government would ensure outcome-based disposal of the issues raised by the people.