Advisor Vyas interacts with public at Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 14:
Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas, on Friday met as many 180 people from different walks of life including 23 delegations comprising civil society groups and public delegations from different districts.
According to an official, a delegation of Bari Brahmana Industries Association led by Chairman Lalit Mahajan raised the issue of unscheduled power cuts in industrial areas of Jammu and Samba.
Mahajan said that due to curtailment of electricity industries are facing a lot of problems. The Advisor immediately directed the Commissioner Secretary PDD to look into the matter for its early redressal.
Lecturer, Demonstrators and Vocational Instructors working on academic arrangements in various Government Polytechnic Colleges and ITIs met the Advisor and sought his intervention for regularization of their service as they have been working in the department for last 25 years.
Another delegation of instructors engaged by JK State Sports Council under Prime Minister Special Package also pleaded for the continuation of their services.
A deputation of residents of Mansar Block demanded inclusion of their block from Udhampur District to Samba District for the convenience of the general public, the official added.
Former Member Parliament, Sheikh Abdul Rehman projected several issues related to PDD, PHE and roads and appealed for their early redressal.
Individuals in large number also met the Advisor and raised their issues regarding the construction of roads, lanes and drains, liabilities and relief, water and electricity, service, GP Fund, allotment of government quarter, transfers, houses for homeless under IAY and PMAY and other development issues of their respective areas, the official said.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the visiting deputations and individuals and assured to examine the demands and redress their genuine concerns. He said that the issues projected by several delegations would be taken up with the concerned departments for immediate redressal, said the official.
Further, in response to the demands projected by delegation of All J&K Hotels and Lodges Association regarding benefits as under J&K Industrial Policy 1995 and registration of hotels and lodges as provided by the Government of India under Macro, Small & Medium Enterprises, immediate commissioning of Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) at Bhagwati Nagar, exemption for old existing hotel and lodges from the operation of SRO 154 TSM of 2016 dated 24-03-2016 and amendment in the guidelines for the registration and renewal of the hotels under the single window system, Advisor convened meeting with Divisional Commissioner Jammu, DC Jammu, senior officers of Tourism Department, NBCC and UEED, said the official.
He said that the Advisor instructed UEED and other agencies for the immediate start of STP and providing lateral connection to them.
He also took stock of the grievances pertaining to his departments and issued on the spot instructions to the concerned officers for taking immediate measures to ensure outcome-based disposal of the grievances, the official added.