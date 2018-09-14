Advisor Vyas holds public interaction programme in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 13:
Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas today convened public interaction programme in Jammu under the aegis of JK Governor's Grievance Cell in which more than 200 people including 20 delegations comprising of civil society groups and public delegations from various districts apprised him of their grievances and demands and sought their early redressal.
According to an official, several deputations including PoK Refugees, SOS International, All Jammu Hotel and Lodges Association, Ex-Minister Harsh Dev Singh besides individuals in large number met the Advisor and raised their issues mainly includes construction of roads, lanes and drain, Khidmat centres, liabilities and relief, speeding up of notification of vacancies for various posts, water and electricity issues at Jagti township, transfers, sanctioning of power transformer, house for homeless under IAY and PMAY and other development issues of their respective areas.
While interacting with the deputations and individuals, the Advisor said the government has already passed the requisite directions to the departments to ensure that the people do not suffer for want of public utilities and services and grievances, if any, should be resolved within the shortest possible time period. He assured them that the issues pertaining to other departments will be forwarded to the concerned for timely action. The Government would ensure outcome-based disposal of the complaints with the Nodal Officers of the concerned departments, he maintained.
The Advisor also took stock of the grievances pertaining to his departments and issued on the spot instructions to the concerned officers to take immediate measures for redressing the same.
Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Director General Rural Development Rehana Batal, Commissioner JMC Arvind Kotwal, Director Industries Dr Ravi Shankar besides SE JDA, SDM North, DD Urban Local Bodies and senior officers of concerned department were present in the meeting, the official added.