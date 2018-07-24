Advisor Vyas hears public grievances at Srinagar

Asks officers to ensure outcome-based, time-bound redressal
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 22:
As a part of the extensive public outreach programme launched by the Government, Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas attended to public grievances at JK Governor's Grievance Cell at Church Lane here today.
Several deputations comprising civil society groups, representatives of employees’ unions, public delegations from different districts of the valley including Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Bandipora and Srinagar which included deputations from the old city as well met the Advisor and brought into his notice various issues of public importance during the 6-hour marathon hearing.
The deputation from Tangdhar Kandi demanded posting of specialized doctors in the area and also undertaking special recruitment drive for the youth of the area in forces. They also demanded opening of crafts and art center in the area which would generate employment opportunities for the local youth besides helping artisans to hone their skills.
Another deputation from Kupwara flagged the issue of lack of basic facilities besides forest land encroachment in Manigah area and also undertaking macadamization of roads in the area.
A deputation from Banihal flagged the issue of non-functional Panchayat Ghars, power related and other issues of public importance.
The deputation of All District Gurduwara Joint Action Committee Jammu &Kashmir called for inclusion of Kashmiri Sikhs in the Prime Minister’s Special Employment Package, installation of statue of Bandha Bahadur at Kunjwani Chowk and other related issues of the community.
The Dal Dwellers deputation called for undertaking proper rehabilitation which would be inconsonance with their issue of livelihood loss, increasing the scale of compensation in relation to the Central Act and also rehabilitating them at other places in Srinagar district.
The SMC Employees’Association called for undertaking re-organization of the Corporation for smooth career progression and also the extension of 7th pay commission benefits to them.
The Medical Faculty Association (MFA) of government and dental colleges called for the removal of pay anomaly/ disparity of the faculty members.
The deputation from Naristan Tral demanded road connectivity from Gutroo to Naristan.
Several deputations from Srinagar city raised the issues of drainage, streetlights, road connectivity and power related issues.
The Kashmir Pandit Sangharsh Samiti called for settling the issue of bonafide certificates to be issued to the Kashmiri pundits who have not migrated from the valley as the same is essential for them to apply in PM’s employment package.
The deputation of Handicapped Association called for proper reservation for them while applying in various government jobs in consonance with rules in vogue.
The CIC operators and data entry operators’ delegations of Rural Development Department raised several issues related to their service conditions.
A deputation from Ganderbal raised the issue of road, electricity and other basic amenities.
Federation of Industries Jammu raised several issues of industrial sector of J&K especially related to CGST/SGST, budgetary support to industrial units of state, expansion of state fiscal initiatives as well as central ones at par with the North Eastern states and other related issues.
Other deputations from rural areas and scores of individuals turned up at the venue and apprised the Advisor of their grievances, issues and demands and sought their early redress.
Vyas gave a patient hearing and assured to examine their demands and redress all the genuine concerns at the earliest. He also took up the issues with the concerned departments and directed the administrative secretaries for immediate redressal of the issues which were projected by different delegations.
The Advisor also took stock of the grievances pertaining to the departments under his control. He assured that the Government would ensure outcome-based disposal of the issues raised by the people.
He also assured that the issues pertaining to other departments will be forwarded to the concerned for timely action.
Meanwhile Advisor B B Vyas also chaired a joint meeting of nodal officers of different departments and directed them for prompt redressal of the grievances being put forth by the deputations.
He asked for service delivery, developmental achievements as well as public outreach of departments from nodal officers. He also directed for ensuring implementation and monitoring of various initiatives being undertaken by the government in different sectors so that the people get the requisite benefits and the motive of these schemes reaches the targeted populace.
Pertinently, the Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas will also be available for public hearing between 10.00 am and 12.00 Noon on Friday (27-07-2018) at Convention Centre/ Hall, Canal Road, Jammu.