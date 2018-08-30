Advisor Vyas for urgent implementation of RDD schemes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 29:
Advisor to Governor B B Vyas Wednesday directed for urgent implementation of various rural development schemes so that the socio-economic landscape of the rural areas gets a flip.
The Advisor was speaking to the officers during a review meeting of RDD.
Secretary RDD Sheetal Nanda, DG Finance (Codes) Rafi Ahmed Andrabi, Director Panchayati Raj Sheikh Nazir and other senior officers were present.
While reviewing the status of implementation of various schemes, the Advisor directed for ensuring their timely implementation maintaining that the same is essential for the success of any program.
He asked the concerned to ensure that the benefit percolates to the genuine beneficiaries so that the motive of the program is achieved.
The Advisor while reviewing the implementation of MGNREGA called for undertaking convergence of the same with the program of the other departments so that the ambit of the scheme is broadened.
He said that we have also to ensure that durable asset creation is also done under the program. The Advisor said the scope of the scheme is very tremendous as it provides the much-needed employment opportunities to the people of the rural areas.
The Advisor directed the Secretary RDD for undertaking regular review meetings of the implementation of the various flagship programs so that monitoring can be done in an effective way besides also getting the requisite feedback as well.
He said that the plans should be made in consonance with the demands of the rural areas so that they are area specific and in tune with the developmental needs.