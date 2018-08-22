Advisor Vyas for drawing holistic plan development of Srinagar, Jammu

Reviews functioning of Housing Board, SDA, JDA
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Advisor to Governor B B Vyas Tuesday directed for rolling out a futuristic plan and mechanism to ensure holistic development of the state especially the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.
The Advisor was speaking at review meetings convened to discuss the working and the projects being undertaken by J&K Housing Board, Jammu and Srinagar Development Authorities.
Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development K B Agarwal, Principal Secretary Finance Navin K Chowdhary, MD JK Housing Board R K Katoch, VC JDA Pawan Rathore, VC SDA Sajad Hussain Ganie, Director Budget Imtiyaz Ahmed Wani and other senior officers were present in the meeting.
The advisor directed officers for coming with futuristic plans which would ensure that the housing needs of the people of the state are met with by setting up new colonies across the state which would be replete with all the modern housing and urban needs. He said that with the increase in the population the need for cutting out new colonies and vertical dwelling units has increased in a geometric progression and we have to ensure that these are met.
While directing the chairmen of the development authorities of the twin cities to act against the unauthorized structures, the advisor said that we have to ensure that basic plans are not deviated against. He said that they should also ensure development of quality urban infra which would ensure that the capital cities come up at par with other developed ones of the country. He also asked the officials to come up with a strategic plan for next three years at earliest.
The Advisor directed the officers to come up with self- sustaining commercial assets which would also ensure proper revenue generation to these authorities, besides giving impetus to the economic activities of the state.
Advisor while reviewing the status of implementation of the various projects being undertaken by these organizations called for speeding up the process of implementation of these so that they are completed within the stipulated time frame. He called for coming up with bar charts depicting the work done so that they can be monitored properly and efforts for implementing them in case of any gaps and bottle necks are speeded up.
While reviewing the Prime Ministers flagship scheme Housing for All, the Advisor was given detailed accounts of projects being undertaken in different districts under the scheme and was informed that during the month of September all registered beneficiaries will be provided financial assistance.